Visakhapatnam: No development under TDP rule, says Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao

Visakhapatnam: Development had come to a standstill during the previous government led by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, said tourism minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao.

TDP leaders of Padmanabhan mandal joined YSRCP in the presence of the minister here on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, the minister, who was TDP Lok Sabha member before defecting to YSRCP just before the elections, alleged that Naidu along with his son Nara Lokesh was more focused on staying in power and did more harm to the TDP with their ulterior motives rather than any good.

Besides, Potnuru, Kovvada, Maddi and Tuni Valasa TDP MPTC candidates also joined the YSRCP the same day.

The tourism minister said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is implementing several development and welfare programmes in the state, keeping the weaker sections in view.

Srinivasa Rao said that already crores of rupees was spent in Bheemunipatnam constituency alone to take up a plenty of development works which are in progress.

The minister pointed out that people faced many difficulties during the previous government and Bheemunipatnam constituency remained neglected for years under Naidu's rule.

However, he added, the scenario is totally different now.