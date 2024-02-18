Visakhapatnam: No matter how many obstacles he faces, Lokesh says ‘Taggedele’

Visakhapatnam : Known as the most happening city during TDP’s regime, Visakhapatnam has turned out to be the most ‘tragic’ city, pointed out TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh.

As the ‘Sankharavam’ campaign entered Pendurthi constituency in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, Lokesh reiterated that the TDP developed Visakhapatnam as the ‘City of Destiny.’

The city was once known as a financial hub and job capital. However, the YSRCP has turned it into a ‘ganja’ capital, Lokesh criticised.

With the elections around the corner, TDP national general secretary exhorted the party activists to cover 250 houses in five days and brief the people about the ‘super six’ concept to them. “Those who strive hard for the party would be recognised and accorded nominated posts once the TDP-JSP combine forms the government. ‘Super-six’ has been designed keeping the concerns of the people in view,” he stated.

Talking about Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Lokesh said, “Jagan’s defeat has already been ordained by God. Apparently, even candidates are not coming forward to contest in the ensuing elections,” he mentioned.

In the past four-and-a-half-years, Lokesh pointed out that the atrocities against Dalits and BCs have reached a peak. “Jagan is scared of me and hence created a lot of obstacles to carry out ‘Yuva Galam’ padayatra. The YSRCP government issued GO:1 overnight, snatched away the mic and booked cases against me.

However, I did not step back from my mission ‘Taggedele’ (not giving up) and completed the padayatra successfully,” Lokesh reiterated.

Once the TDP-JSP forms the government in Andhra Pradesh, TDP national general secretary said that the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant will be brought by the state government. “Also, within 100 days of coming to power, TIDCO houses will be handed over to the beneficiaries. ‘Simhachalam panchagramalu’ issue, special package to Tadi village, completion of six lanes enroute Sabbavaram and Sheelanagar, among others, will be looked into as soon as the new government is formed in the state,” he assured.

State Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, YSRCP north Andhra coordinator YV Subba Reddy and YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy have turned out to be ‘cancer cysts’ for North Andhra. “North Andhra requires development and it can happen only when the YSRCP is defeated,” Lokesh added.