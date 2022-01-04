Visakhapatnam: NSTL celebrates DRDO Day-2022

Visakhapatnam: Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL), the premiere naval research laboratory of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), celebrated 'DRDO Day-2022' on Monday at Mohapatra Manasi Auditorium of NSTL.

Addressing the gathering, secretary DD R&D (Department of Defence Research & Development) & chairman of DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy congratulated the DRDO fraternity who worked hard in the tough period of the pandemic.

He listed out the achievements of DRDO in the year of 2021 and hoped that scientists, officers and staff commit towards delivering efficient, advanced technological and first-of-its-kind systems within stipulated timelines.

Dr Kamat said the NSTL should become a global leader in the areas of warship technology and hydrodynamic research with more zeal and dedication.

Speaking on the occasion, NSTL director Y Sreenivas Rao said various directorates of NSTL will be strengthened in the coming year and the existing test facilities will be upgraded. Further, he announced that NSTL is going to celebrate this year's National Science Day in a grand manner for about 15 days in the month of February.

As part of the celebrations, a two-day open house exhibition of NSTL products for school and engineering students in and around Visakhapatnam will be organised and various events for school students will be conducted to create awareness on science and technology.

Later, distinguished scientist and director general (Naval Systems & Materials) Dr Samir V Kamat and Dr Y Sreenivas Rao unveiled NSTL's e-brochure.

The celebration concluded with the distribution of cash awards and certificates to the students of Ramanath Secondary School who won in quiz and poster competitions of 'Kaushal-2021' organised by Bharatiya Vignana Mandali. Scientists, officers, staff of NSTL and members of Civil Employees Union and Works Committee participated in the programme.