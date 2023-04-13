Visakhapatnam: NTPC bags 'Platinum award'

Visakhapatnam: NTPC Simhadri bagged 'Platinum award' in the environmental excellence category by Apex India during the Green Leaf Award ceremony held in Goa.

Group General Manager of Simhadri Sanjay Kumar Sinha and AGM (EMG-AU) Dr V Jayan received the shield and certificate of recognition for the efforts taken by the NTPC-Simhadri on the environmental front.

Committed to environment protection by ensuring compliance to the directives of statutory bodies by adopting state-of-the-art technologies, the company has been the frontrunner in terms of various environment protection related activities.

Standing up to its prioritised commitment towards green power, NTPC Simhadri has developed a first of its kind, Nano Concrete Aggregate (NACA) building to demonstrate the immense potential of fly ash utilisation. With 76 pe rcent of fly ash, this innovation – a complete replacement for natural stone aggregate, has set a new benchmark for hundred per cent utilisation of power industry by-products, further accelerating the massive scope of industry operations.

Water conservation measures are given utmost priority with water dashboard monitoring. Rainwater harvesting pond developed in the township with an approximate capacity of 20,000 cum. Special project of hillock rainwater harvesting project through UND–GVMC is under implementation at nearby Swayumbuwaram village.

The company has been achieving more than 100 percent ash utilisation for the past 6 years. Nearly, 13.8 lakh trees have been planted with a survival rate of more than 90 per cent.