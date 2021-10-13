Visakhapatnam: Nursing college to be housed at VIMS

Visakhapatnam: A nursing college which was earlier proposed to be built at King George Hospital (KGH) has now been finalised at Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) premises.

The decision comes into effect followed by the space constraint at KGH. And the exercise to spot an alternative site for the state government's project took quite a considerable time.

Earlier, the nursing college was proposed near Zilla Parishad (ZP) and a site was earmarked for the same. However, as the number of seats for the B Sc nursing course has gone up from the initial 60 seats to 100, the proposal near ZP failed to take off.

Later, VIMS was identified for the construction of the nursing college. If the project gets delayed further, there is a larger scope for the administrative sanction slipping away. Keeping this in view, the authorities concerned plan to accelerate the project work.

According to the proposed project, a 200-capacity hostel campus, a 15-classroom block, an administrative building and other infrastructure will be developed. As a part of the administrative sanction, Rs 40 crore has been allotted for the construction of the institution. "The site allotment for the nursing college has been finalised and a three-acre area is earmarked for the institution. It would take approximately two-and-a-half years for the project to get grounded. The institution will have a 100-seat accommodation for the B.Sc. nursing course. Going forward, there is a possibility of introducing PG course as well," explains PV Sudhakar, Principal of Andhra Medical College.

According to VIMS director K Rambabu, the design for the institution will soon be finalised. Amid a conducive environment, the nursing college will come up with required infrastructure.