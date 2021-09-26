Visakhapatnam: Officials told to expedite works at Kailasagiri

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) chairperson A Vijaya Nirmala and VMRDA Commissioner K Venkata Ramana Reddy paid a visit to Kailasagiri and examined the ongoing development projects funded by World Bank here on Saturday.

Venkata Ramana Reddy directed the officials concerned to speed up the works pertaining to the projects and wrap them up at the earliest so as to make them accessible to the tourists.

VMRDA chairperson A Vijaya Nirmala mentioned that the 'Sanku Chakranamalu' at the hill should be repaired and made operational. Visiting Tenneti Park, the Chairperson and Commissioner suggested the engineering authorities build toilets for the convenience of the visitors.

Corporator Swati Das, executive engineer Ram Mohan Rao, DFO Shanti Swaroop, officers and other staff participated in the visit.