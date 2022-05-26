Visakhapatnam: Officials told to speed up UPHC works

Visakhapatnam: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Commissioner G Lakshmisha directed the engineering authorities to speed up the construction of Urban Public Health Centres (UPHC) in the city.

As a part of his field visit to the 94th ward of the zone VIII in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, the Municipal Commissioner told the engineering officials to accelerate the construction of the centres and complete it at the earliest.

Lakshmisha visited the Urban Public Health Centre which is under construction at Venkatasai Nagar and took stock of the work in progress.

Post the completion of construction, the Commissioner instructed the officials that the surroundings of the health centre should be developed with greenery. Sanitary inspector was directed to maintain the health centre premises clean and tidy as it was littered.

Lakshmisha was accompanied by zonal commissioner Chakravarti, superintendent engineer Raja Rao, executive engineers, deputy executive engineers, assistant engineers, among others.