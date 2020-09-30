Visakhapatnam: One-day bandh peaceful in Agency area
The one-day bandh observed by the GO No.3 Sadhana Committee on Tuesday went on in a peaceful manner in Visakhapatnam Agency area.
Tribals conducted protests, demanding constitutional amendment to GO No. 3 and its inclusion in the Ninth Schedule. They were also demanding exclusive DSC notification. Protesters asked the government to merge the non-scheduled tribal villages into scheduled areas and the issuance of pattas to the forest land cultivators. They demanded the State government to provide a rehabilitation package to the affected people of the Polavaram project.
