  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: One gets killed in a road accident

Representational Image
x

Representational Image

Highlights

Visakhapatnam: A person was killed and another seriously injured in a road accident occurred at Arilova.The deceased was identified as Padala...

Visakhapatnam: A person was killed and another seriously injured in a road accident occurred at Arilova.

The deceased was identified as Padala Sivaprasad alias Sidhu (21) from Arilova, while the injured Mani (18) belongs to Boyapalem.

The incident happened when they were returning after attending a wedding at Pendurthi as their two-wheeler collided by a lorry at Skill Development junction in Arilova.

Arilova traffic police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to King George Hospital.

A case has been registered.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X