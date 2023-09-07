Live
Visakhapatnam: One gets killed in a road accident
Visakhapatnam: A person was killed and another seriously injured in a road accident occurred at Arilova.The deceased was identified as Padala...
Visakhapatnam: A person was killed and another seriously injured in a road accident occurred at Arilova.
The deceased was identified as Padala Sivaprasad alias Sidhu (21) from Arilova, while the injured Mani (18) belongs to Boyapalem.
The incident happened when they were returning after attending a wedding at Pendurthi as their two-wheeler collided by a lorry at Skill Development junction in Arilova.
Arilova traffic police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to King George Hospital.
A case has been registered.
