Visakhapatnam: 'One Station One Product' kiosks launched

Visakhapatnam: Waltair Division of East Coast Railway is on mission mode to promote local arts and artisans.

Collaborating with the recognised local handicrafts and artisans, the division launched 'One Station One Product' kiosks at Srikakulam Road, Singapur Road and Koraput stations on Wednesday.

Divisional Railway Manager of the division Anup Satpathy inaugurated it virtually in the presence of ADRM (Infra) Sudheer Kumar Gupta, senior divisional commercial manager AK Tripathi, senior divisional signal and telecom engineer Deeptanshu Sharma, divisional Commercial manager Urvashi Kumari.

Earlier in March, Waltair Division launched Etikoppaka toys stall at Visakhapatnam station. It was followed by setting up of local artifacts stalls at Rayagada, Jagdalpur, Duvvada, Paralakhemundi, Singapur Road, Srikakulam Road and Koraput stations.

At Koraput railway station, the local Kachela Agro Products Producer, recognised by Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS), had set up a stall comprising local agricultural products and semi processed and processed food items.

Likewise, at Singapur Road railway station, Maa Majhi Gowri Self Help Group recognised by Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) has set up a counter displaying bamboo handicrafts for home decors.

After interacting with the stall providers, the DRM said the main objective of the concept is to make each railway station a promotional hub and showcase destination for a local product thereby giving a major boost to local industries.