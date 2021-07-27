Visakhapatnam: Opposition plays a crucial role in democracy

Visakhapatnam: Opposing the system followed in the GVMC standing committee elections held on Tuesday, the TDP corporators staged a protest at the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Gandhi statue against.

TDP floor leader Peela Srinivasa Rao said the Opposition plays a very crucial role in a democratic system. But the ruling party decided to avoid the Opposition in the standing committee elections.

Srinivasa Rao recalled that standing committee elections used to be held at zonal level. He said the corporation had a zonal system and there was a commissioner for each zone.

TDP deputy floor leader Gandham Srinivasa Rao, corporators Palla Srinivasa Rao, Raparti Kanna and other corporators participated in the protest.