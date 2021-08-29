Visakhapatnam: Opposition protests rising fuel prices

Visakhapatnam: The TDP leaders staged a protest against fuel price hike here on Saturday across the district. In Gajuwaka constituency, former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao along with the party cadre staged a protest at Gajuwaka junction against fuel price hike, by displaying a gas cylinder and a two-wheeler on the road.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the state government failed to control the prices of petrol and diesel. Similarly, at Pendurthi junction TDP former minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, former MLA Gandi Babji and corporators conducted a rally from Pendurthi junction to MDO office against fuel prices.

Meanwhile, in Anakapalle, under the aegis of former MLA Peela Govind Satyanarayana, the TDP leaders demonstrated a rally against fuel price hike.