Visakhapatnam: P Vishnu Kumar Raju confident of his victory

Visakhapatnam : BJP state vice-president P Vishnu Kumar Raju expressed confidence over his victory in Visakhapatnam north constituency in the forthcoming elections and he is certain to win even if Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy contests in the same constituency.

Addressing the media at the BJP north office here on Wednesday, he said that a series of arrests of the Opposition leaders was nothing but political vendetta.

The BJP vice president expressed surprise over the Chief Minister’s recent statement that he was unaware of the arrest of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. Vishnu Kumar Raju alleged that police cases are being filed against those who point a finger at the policies of the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking about liquor quality in the state, Vishnu Kumar Raju recalled that he demanded a CBI probe into the corruption in AP liquor sale two years ago. The former MLA alleged that many people are losing their lives due to the consumption of poor liquor quality.

Further, the BJP vice president demanded that the volunteer system should be abolished in the next elections.

He said that while there are more than 28,000 cases of contempt of court in the country, of them, 11,348 cases belong to Andhra Pradesh alone. Vishnu Kumar Raju made it clear that the BJP is far from personal criticism and there is no involvement of the saffron party in Naidu’s arrest.