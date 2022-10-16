Visakhapatnam: Parampara Vaibhavam launched

Visakhapatnam: Celebrating the culture and tradition of the country and passing on the same to future generations, Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers Limited (Vaibhav Jewellers) launched 'Parampara Vaibhavam' at its outlet in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. The campaign was unveiled by the jewellery major's loyal customers.

Since its inception, Vaibhav Jewellers has been serving its customers for nearly three decades with its exclusive designs in gold, diamond, platinum and silver jewellery matching with the customers ever changing preferences. As a part of the event, Vaibhav showcased traditional yet contemporary designs over generations like 'kasulaperu', 'black beads', 'vaddanams' and diamond jewellery that suit every generation. Vaibhav Jewellers whole time director Sai Keerthana Grandhi thanked all its esteemed customers for gracing the occasion and for their valued support through the years.