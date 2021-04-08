Visakhapatnam: Pedalabudu hogs limelight again

Visakhapatnam: The remote gram panchayat of Pedalabudu in Araku Valley mandal, Visakhapatnam district has drawn the nation's attention for its best performance in various parameters.

As Andhra Pradesh bags 13 national panchayat awards in different categories, the much coveted 'Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sashaktikaran Puraskar' (DDUPSP) was bagged by Pedalabudu for the second time.

From sanitation maintenance to community engagement activities and natural resource management, various measures initiated by the panchayat have helped it get the national honour.

DDUPSP is given to best performing panchayats in recognition of its contribution in multiple categories such as civic services, natural resource management, disaster management and social sector performance.

Back in 2017, Pedalabudu gram panchayat, Araku Valley won the DDUPSP under the general category. "Three years later, the panchayat hogged the limelight for its exceptional contribution towards socio-economic development. The panchayat comprises 22 villages. To enhance employment opportunities, societies were formed. This apart, digging of soak-pits to preserve rainwater and the presence of BC roads make the panchayat a much sought-after one," elaborates Petteli Dasu Babu, sarpanch of Pedalabudu panchayat.

A plenty of traditional practices are being followed by the locals here. "The panchayat adopted best practices, including better sanitation, maintenance and community engagement activities," says J Bhaskar Rao, a resident of Pedalabudu.

Though the panchayat boasts of improved infrastructure and healthy practices, locals bring issues, including absence of UGD system and lack of safe drinking water to the fore. "Close to half a dozen villages that fall under Pedalabudu do not have access to potable water. In addition, lack of UGD system is another setback in the region which needs to be addressed," adds Dasu Babu.

Earlier, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sashaktikaran Puraskar 2019 was awarded to Sabbavaram. In 2018, it was presented to Achutapuram, Dibbapalem gram panchayat.