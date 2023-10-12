Visakhapatnam: Pfizer Pfizer Autonomous Team programme to empower rural women

Visakhapatnam : Pfizer Healthcare India Private Limited has launched ‘Pfizer Autonomous Team’ (PAT) programme in association with GITAM here on Wednesday to provide an exclusive training to rural women of Andhra Pradesh.

The women-only programme offers a Bachelor of Chemistry degree with a focus on Microbiology while gaining hands-on experience across different functions of the plant, putting their studies into action. The aim of the programme is to enable women to become future-ready for a career in the pharma, healthcare sectors.

Inaugurating the PAT programme at the campus, Pfizer global supply site lead and vice-president Muralidhar Sharma said that the PAT aims at bringing more women workforce into the pharmaceutical industry while attracting local students, who could be the future leaders of the industry.

School of Science Dean KS Krishna said the institution is always ready to work with industries to strengthen its knowledge base. He said that Pfizer has boarded the daughters of the soil, to impart practical knowledge and integrate them into their workforce.

Pfizer Global Supply India Director (People Experience) Ravi Kiran Teegala informed that PAT was initially launched in 2022 with 47 students and it has increased to additional 120 students earlier in 2023, and another 103 students have joined the path-leading industry-academia programme. He said that Pfizer will continue to update the coursework to ensure that it matches with the industry standard and further strengthens the programme.

School of Science Principal Vedavathi, Chemistry Department Head B Sreenivasa Rao, among others, attended.