Visakhapatnam: Plasmapheresis unit inaugurated at KGH

Visakhapatnam: District Collector V Vinay Chand inaugurated a plasmapheresis unit at King George Hospital on Thursday.



Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said the plasma and platelets would be collected from the blood with the help of the equipment and can be used for the needy patients.

The blood components thus collected at the centre will be utilised to treat Covid-19 patients.

District Collector urged those who have recovered from coronavirus to donate plasma in order to help treat patients in critical care. The Collector explained that Rs 22 lakh was spent for the purchase of machinery, Rs 10 lakh for other equipment and Rs 10 lakh for the purchase of consumer goods at the centre.

KGH Superintendent P V Sudhakar, blood bank in-charge Shyamala and other officials participated in the launch.