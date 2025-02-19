Visakhapatnam: Police detect 66 property cases in Jan

Visakhapatnam: The city police cracked 66 property offence cases in the month of January and arrested 74 offenders involved in different crimes, informed City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi. Briefing the media here on Tuesday, the CP informed that the city police registered 106 property offence cases during the month.

The city police recovered worth Rs 47.04 lakh properties from the accused. Apart from the property, the city police recovered 300 stolen mobile phones worth Rs 45 lakh, the CP informed. 310.13 Grams of gold ornaments, 536.06 Grams of silver ware, Rs 4.56 lakh cash, seven two-wheelers, two auto rickshaws, one car and a bus were recovered.

Speaking on the occasion, the CP said that special teams were formed for detection of property offences. The teams used technical methods, investigated the cases from different perspectives. Further, the Commissioner said that 864 CC cameras were installed in the city and 251 crime awareness meetings were held by the crime wing officers to create awareness among the public. Shankhabrata Bagchi said that special patrolling in crime prone areas was conducted during nights to prevent the crimes.