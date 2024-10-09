Visakhapatnam: Police speed up honey trap case, arrest woman

Visakhapatnam: The city police are speeding up the probe into the honey trap case in which a 27-year-old woman of the city allegedly cheated men in the name of getting into a wedlock. The police took K Joy Jamima into custody and investigated the case further. The city police commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi said that the woman, a resident of Murali Nagar, used to cheat men by befriending them on social media platforms and cheat them in the pretext of falling in love with them.

During the police investigation, it is learnt that the woman used to offer spiked drinks to the men and later take intimate pictures with them with the help of a gang to threaten the victims later.

Recently, Jamima cheated an NRI youth and offered him a sedative drink before clicking intimate pictures with him at her residence.

Apart from the NRI youth, the police mentioned that two more victims came forward to complain about Jamima. The police suspect that there are victims in other states as well.