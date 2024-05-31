Visakhapatnam Port Authority celebrates weeklong ‘World Environment Day’

Visakhapatnam:: Contributing its part towards bringing down pollution, Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) launched a weeklong celebration of the ‘World Environment Day’ (WED) in the city.

As part of the celebrations, the VPA is organising a large scale drive by planting saplings across the beach stretch, port area extending up to Sheela Nagar, among other neighbourhoods.

On Thursday, the plantation drive took place in a 2.5-km stretch, covering Sea Horse Junction to H7 Junction. Officials from the General Administration Department and Finance Department participated in the event. According to VPA chairperson M Angamuthu, the sustainable drive aids in not just increasing the green cover across Visakhapatnam but also helps in controlling industrial pollution to a considerable extent. Focusing on environmental concerns, the VPA is hosting various competitions throughout the week. They include painting, essay writing and quiz contests. Employees and their family members are encouraged to participate in the event and contests that aim at promoting a culture of environmental awareness and sharing responsibility among the community.

Secretary of the port T Venu Gopal highlighted the VPA’s enduring efforts and commitment towards environmental protection.

For the past several years, the port has been implementing several measures to curb pollution. In connection with its future activities, the port plans to contribute to a total of million saplings by taking up plantation drives in several areas across Visakhapatnam.