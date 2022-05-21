Visakhapatnam Port Authority handles record single day cargo

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) handled the highest single day volume of cargo to the tune of 3,76,460 MT.

The highest volume, undertaken combinedly at Inner Harbour, Outer Harbour, including SPM through 22 vessels that worked in the port, was recorded on Thursday. VPA handled a record cargo twice in a span of a month and it is the fourth time in two years. According to the port officials, this is the highest tonnage handled at VPA since its inception, duly surpassing the previous cargo of 3,73,544 MT handled last month through 24 vessels. In 2019, Visakhapatnam Port handled 3,47,722 MT cargo through 19 vessels, while it went up to 3,70,029 MT cargo through 21 vessels in 2021.

Appreciating the traffic department for the achievement, VPA Chairman K. Rama Mohana Rao advised the personnel to strive hard for the continuous growth of the port, handling largest cargo volumes.

At a meeting held here on Friday, the Chairman lauded the efforts of the team, including traffic manager B Ratna Sekhar Rao for his efforts towards achieving record cargo handling. The meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman Durgesh Kumar Dubey and secretary T Venu Gopal and HoDs.