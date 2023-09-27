Visakhapatnam: Portal to register new Sainik Schools reopens

Visakhapatnam: As part of the government’s initiative to set up 100 new Sainik schools in partnership mode, Sainik School Society, the ministry of defence (MoD) will reopen its portal https://sainikschool.ncog.gov.in/ for registration of eligible interested applicant schools.

The portal will remain open from September 27 to November 25. Interested schools/trusts/NGOs etc., are advised to go through the qualitative requirements, memorandum of agreement and rules and regulations for the new Sainikschools, available on the portal.

Schools/NGOs/trusts/societies which have already been registered and applied during round one and two need not apply afresh or pay registration fee again.

However, earlier registered applicants will be allowed to update their data on the portal, with fresh inputs, if any.

For any further clarification/assistance, interested schools can send an email to sainikschoolaffiliation @gmail.com.

The government’s vision of establishing new Sainikschools not only aims to provide quality education to the students in tune with the National Education Policy and give them better career opportunities but also facilitate an opportunity to the state governments/NGOs/private sector to work hand-in-hand with the Central government towards nation building.

Towards this, Sainik Schools Society has approved 42 private/NGOs/state government schools as new Sainikschools.

These 42 schools are apart from the existing 33 Sainik Schools already functioning under the erstwhile pattern.

These new schools, besides their affiliation to respective education boards, will function under the aegis of Sainik Schools Society and follow the rules and regulations for new Sainikschools in partnership mode.

In addition to their regular affiliated board curriculum, they will also impart education of academic PLUS curriculum to the students.