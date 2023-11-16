Live
Visakhapatnam: Prof Raja appointed as dean at GITAM School of Business
Visakhapatnam : Indian-origin academician and circular economy expert Raja P Pappu, an alumnus of the prestigious Aston University in the United Kingdom, has now been appointed as the new dean of the GITAM School of Business (GSB).
Prof Raja’s academic background includes a B. Engg degree from Nagpur University, an MSc in Telecommunications, a Ph.D and an MBA from Aston University in the United Kingdom. Prof Raja was the recipient of the John Flood Telecommunications Prize, Aston University in 2005. He received the Aston 50th Anniversary Scholarship Award in 2016 and the Economic Times - Global Indian MSME of the Year Award in 2023.
Prior to his academic career, he co-founded various businesses in the United Kingdom, mentored several startups and actively contributed to the entrepreneurial landscape. He serves as the co-founder and director of Skilliantech Limited, a global CMMI-Level3 company headquartered in London. Prof. Raja has participated in trade missions led by former British Prime Minister Rt. Hon. Theresa May and Sir Malcolm Grant, Chairman of the NHS (National Health Service).
Taking charge on Wednesday, Prof Raja said that his vision is to lead the School of Business towards new heights of academic excellence, research, and industry collaboration. “I am looking forward to working closely with the academic community, alumni, industry partners, and other stakeholders to strengthen our programmes, enhance student experiences, create new opportunities and contribute to the development of future business leaders,” he added.