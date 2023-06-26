  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Progress of cooperative banks slow down

Visakhapatnam Cooperative Bank Limited Chairman Manam Anjaneyulu Speaking to the media on Monday
x

Visakhapatnam Cooperative Bank Limited Chairman Manam Anjaneyulu Speaking to the media on Monday

Highlights

The progress of cooperative banks in the country has slowed down due to the policies of Reserve Bank of India, said Visakhapatnam Cooperative Bank Limited Chairman Manam Anjaneyulu.

Visakhapatnam: The progress of cooperative banks in the country has slowed down due to the policies of Reserve Bank of India, said Visakhapatnam Cooperative Bank Limited Chairman Manam Anjaneyulu.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, he stated that the statistics show that the economy of the country is growing and it should make the cooperative sector's economy also grow.

He alleged that the RBI has lost its independence and has gone under control of Ministry of Finance.

Anjaneyulu mentioned that special rules are being introduced to control the cooperative sector in the country, especially, institutional deposits are being prevented from reaching cooperative banks.

Further, he opines that those who join as members have to make deposits and avail loans. Otherwise bank transactions would not improve, he added.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X