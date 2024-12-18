Visakhapatnam: Public discourses on Bhagavad Gita Chapter X, The Yoga of Supreme Manifestation (Vibhuti Yoga) will be organised at Dr YVS Murthy Auditorium from December 18th to 22nd from 6.30 pm to 7.45 pm.

The tenth chapter of the Bhagavad Gita has 42 verses and the platform organised by Vedanta Institute, Visakhapatnam also includes bhajans from 6 pm to 6.30 pm. Vedanta Institute, Visakhapatnam has been conducting Jnana-Yajna for the past nine years.

This year, Sushilaji, a senior disciple of Swami Parthasarathy, will be explaining Chapter X of the Bhagavad Gita in Visakhapatnam. Sushilaji has dedicated over three decades to the full-time study, research, and propagation of Vedanta, the ancient philosophy of India. Her logical and systematic presentation of the subject in contemporary thought and language is widely appreciated.