Visakhapatnam: Public representatives upset over revenue officials’ attitude

Visakhapatnam: Expressing dissatisfaction over the response of revenue officials to the issues brought to their notice, a group of alliance party MLAs questioned the revenue officials at the regional revenue conference held in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

At a meeting led by Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad in the presence of district collectors, joint collectors and revenue officials from across North Andhra, the alliance party MLAs expressed their disappointment over the attitude of revenue officials.

The pattas issued by the then TDP government were kept pending and despite the formation of the new government, the problem did not get resolved, the MLAs pointed out.

Despite appealing to AP Chief Commissioner of Land Administration, the land issues related to Section 22A remain unresolved. In Visakhapatnam south constituency, a majority of people are facing problems due to this particular land issue as many localities in the segment fall under 22A.

With no proper response forthcoming from the Special Chief Secretary (lands, stamps, registration, disaster management) of Revenue Department Ram Prakash Sisodia and revenue officials present at the meeting, the MLAs questioned the agenda of such meetings. They opined that such meetings should not be conducted if their voices were not heard.

The meeting was held in the presence of Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, MLAs and MLCs.