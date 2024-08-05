Visakhapatnam: Rally taken out with 1,000 feet handloom saree

Live
Visakhapatnam: With an aim to promote Indian culture, tradition and importance of saree for future generations, CMR Group and the Spirit of Vizag Society organised a Handloom Saree Walk here on Sunday at Beach road.
Also marking National Handloom Day, a walk of 3 kilometres from Vishwa Priya function hall to YMCA was held on the occasion.
Around 15,000 women took part in the saree walk. The special attraction of the programme was that a 1,000 feet long handloom saree was exhibited during the walk. The CMR spent Rs 6 lakh for the saree to encourage handloom workers.
