Visakhapatnam: Rally taken out with 1,000 feet handloom saree

Visakhapatnam: With an aim to promote Indian culture, tradition and importance of saree for future generations, CMR Group and the Spirit of Vizag Society organised a Handloom Saree Walk here on Sunday at Beach road.

Also marking National Handloom Day, a walk of 3 kilometres from Vishwa Priya function hall to YMCA was held on the occasion.

Around 15,000 women took part in the saree walk. The special attraction of the programme was that a 1,000 feet long handloom saree was exhibited during the walk. The CMR spent Rs 6 lakh for the saree to encourage handloom workers.