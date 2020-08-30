Visakhapatnam: Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited hosts online yoga contest for staff

Visakhapatnam: As part of the National Sports Day celebrations, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) organised yoga competitions for its employees.



The contest was held in four categories for various age groups. Director (Personnel), RINL Kishore Chandra Das gave away prizes to the winners.

Speaking on the occasion, Kishore Chandra Das mentioned that RINL has been encouraging sports among the employees since its inception and despite several constraints owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, online training is being carried out by the Sports Department in various disciplines.

Further, he stated that once sports activities resume, the department will organise events in the current financial year.

Das appreciated the idea of organising an online yoga competition which helps in boosting immunity. R V Rao ED (HR-CS), Y Balaji ED (HR-Admn), M S Kumar GM (Sports), Judges A Kanaka Rao, E Satyanarayana Rao, A V Syamala and G Surya Kumari, among others were present.

Winners of the contest walked away with prizes, special prizes were given to S P S Khalsa (81) and Shweta Upasani at the valedictory ceremony held at Col C K Naidu Ukku Stadium.