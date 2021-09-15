Visakhapatnam: Reconstructed mahastupa at Thotlakonda readied

Visakhapatnam: Nine beaches between Yarada to Bheemunipatnam will be developed on the similar lines to the ones in Kerala, Chennai and Goa, mentioned Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao.

Inaugurating the reconstructed 'mahastupa' and an amenity centre at the ancient Buddhist heritage site of Thotlakonda hill here on Tuesday, the minister said there were about nine beaches that stretch between Yarada and Bheemunipatnam which would get a facelift and converted into tourist spots.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the mahastupa was rebuilt at a cost of Rs 43 lakh, while the amenity centre was developed at a cost of Rs 20 lakh. The Buddhist sites here are a major tourist attraction, the minister continued. He underlined the need to protect the heritage sites and pass on their significance to the future generations.

The minister mentioned that the mahastupa at the Thotlakonda has a historical relevance. Further, he explained that the tourism department was moving ahead with innovative plans to boost revenue which had been discontinued due to the Covid-19. Along with a meditation centre, the minister announced, a bus facility will also be arranged at Thotlakonda soon.

Srinivasa Rao said a new App is being introduced by the tourism department for the convenience of the tourists. He said the aim of the government was to create a pleasant ambience to the tourists not only at the tourist spots but also in historical places.

With the financial assistance of Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority, the minister added, a 64-pillar conference hall and signboards were also repaired in Thotlakonda.

GVMC Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, GVMC chief whip M Priyanka, VMRDA chairperson A Vijaya Nirmala, VMRDA Commissioner K Venkata Ramana Reddy, GVMC officials, YSRCP corporators, leaders and others accompanied the minister.