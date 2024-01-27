Visakhapatnam: Republic Day celebrated with patriotic fervour

Visakhapatnam : The city reverberates with patriotic fervour as several organisations, institutions come together to celebrate the 75th Republic Day on Friday.

R-Day was celebrated in a grand manner at police grounds that witnessed participation of District Collector A Mallikarjuna, City Police Commissioner A Ravi Shankar, among others. A host programmes were organised on the occasion, including a parade. Nine tableaux of various departments were displayed. Among them, GVMC tableau bagged the first prize, while tableau VMRDA bagged the second. Education department tableau received the third prize. Enthralling cultural programmes formed part of the celebrations.

Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) celebrated the 75th Republic Day at the Port Stadium in a patriotic manner. Participating as chief guest, port Chairperson M. Angamuthu unfurled the national flag. Addressing the gathering, the Chairperson of the VPA informed that the port is intended to involve citizens of Visakhapatnam more in its activities.

GVMC

Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari and Municipal Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma participated in the R-Day celebrations. Later, the Commissioner read out progress made by the corporation. Merit certificates were given to the employees from departments for their outstanding performance.

APEPDCL

After hoisting the flag and corporate office in Visakhapatnam, CMD of APEPDCL Pridhvi Tej Immadi mentioned that quality power being supplied to 70 lakh consumers in 11 districts. Merit certificates were given to 94 best employees of the company. Directors B Ramesh Prasad, D Chandram, AVV Surya Pratap, among others, were present.

Waltair Division

Waltair Division celebrated the day with patriotic fervour. Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad unfurled the national flag on the occasion. Rashtriya Salami was presented by the contingents of Railway Protection Force, Civil Defence and Bharat Scouts and Guides at the Waltair Railway FootBall Stadium. The DRM announced cash awards to various departments which made arrangements for the successful conduction of the Republic day. ADRM (Operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo and ADRM (Infra) Sudhir Kumar Gupta were present on the occasion.

Chief of Staff, Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena reviewed the ceremonial parade held at the INS Circars. The parade saw participation of over 600 personnel from ships, submarines, establishments, defence security corps and sea cadet corps of the command. The Chief of Staff commended the men and women on parade for their turn out and smart drill. Later, he highlighted a host of activities planned for MILAN-2024

Zonal Development Commissioner, Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone (VSEZ) Srinivas Muppaala unfurled the tri-colour on the eve of 75th Republic Day in the premises of VSEZ.

With a host of impressive programmes, RINL celebrated R-Day in a grand manner.

As part of 75th R-Day celebrations, Executive Director (in-charge)-Visakh Refinery, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited V Ratanraj unfurled the national flag in the refinery premises and inspected a guard of honour from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) of Visakh Refinery unit led by Bisht, Deputy Commandant. Ganta Kiran Kumar, Chief General Manager – HR welcomed the gathering. Ratanraj dwelt upon the economic scenario and issues of the country.

At Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS), its director K Rambabu unfurled the flag. At Visakhapatnam Range office DIG S Hari Krishna hoisted the flag, while SP KV Murali Krishna at Anakapalli district police participated in the R-Day celebrations.

At VMRDA office, the tri-colour fluttered high as District Collector and Commissioner of VMRDA A Mallikarjuna hoisted the flag at the office.

Indian Institute of Management-Visakhapatnam (IIM-VW) commemorated the day by hoisting the flag. Director of IIM-V M Chandrasekhar emphasised the significance of R-Day underscoring the values and principles it symbolises for the nation.

Executive Officer of Simhachalam Devasthanam S Srinivasa Murthy led the R-Day celebrations at the downhill. Millennium Software Solutions organised a blood donation camp on the occasion. More than 225 employees and students contributed to the occasion, according to founder of the company G Sridhar Reddy.

Principal of Food Craft Institute K Venkata Ramana addressed the students. Cakes and biscuits made at the institute were distributed to the students on the occasion.