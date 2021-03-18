Visakhapatnam: Residents heave a sigh of relief as corporators step in

Visakhapatnam: With corporators taking charge after nine years in Greater Visakhapatnam (GVMC), people in several wards heave a sigh of relief as their concerns will now be addressed at large.

From roads to drainages and drinking water facilities, a plenty of issues continue to grapple the residents in various wards.

But to fix them up, either the residents have to meet the MLA or the municipal corporation officials. While a number of the proposals initiated by the previous government have come to a grinding halt, development works too have taken a hit in the past two years in several parts of the city.

Despite falling under the ambit of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation, residents in apartment complexes in Srinivas Nagar, Simhachalam and Simhapuri Layout and Colony along with Appannapalem are still struggling to access safe drinking water connection. Though they applied and reapplied for the facility, safe drinking water continues to elude them for years now.

Sharing the challenges faced in his neighbourhood, K Satish Kumar from Gopalapatnam says, "We have been putting up with a defective drainage system in our area for quite a long time. Though the issue is brought to the attention of the authorities, repair works are yet to take shape as the officials respond saying that work will be taken up once the funds get sanctioned."

When asked about his plans after taking charge, P V Narasimham, 98th ward corporator, says, "My first goal is to address the long-pending issues in the ward. Those who have been living in the apartment blocks are waiting for the drinking water connection. My primary task is to ensure that they get them at the earliest."

As 15 to 20 corporators are now going to render service in each constituency, people can voice their concerns directly and get them resolved. Depending on the magnitude of the issue, discussions will be held at the council and funds will be allocated to resolve the problems as quickly as possible.