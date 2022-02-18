Visakhapatnam: Residents seek better sanitation

Visakhapatnam: A few streets paint a clean picture at Seethanna Gardens in Madhavadhara, while some are in a poor condition.The posh locality has a combination of apartment blocks, group houses along with a few independent houses.

A number of roads have been dug up to take up UGD works. Despite the completion of patchworks in some of the lanes, a few were left unattended. Following by rains, the dug-up roads are now in a bad state.In some of the streets, there is no proper drainage system and there is a need to build sub drains in these stretches. Because of the lack of proper drainage system, domestic waste water flows down the roads.

"The environment not only becomes untidy because of this but also attracts mosquitoes. Though the locality is equipped with wide roads, we are not able to enjoy the facility due to the incomplete patchwork that remained unattended after the completion of UGD project," says Ravi Kumar, a resident.Residents say that the sanitation staff is not covering every lane of the colony while picking up garbage bins.

This is prompting the watchmen at apartment complexes to burn the garbage in front of the households.Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi Kanaka Durga Gayatri Devi temple is the place where a number of spiritual activities are carried out by the colony people at regular intervals.The route that connects the national highway from the colony towards Kancharapalem is filled with portholes.

"There is a requirement to set this particular part of the road right as many take this route to travel towards NAD or Muralinagar road," says Venkat Rao of the colony.Seethanna Gardens will look better if the sanitation part is taken care of and parts of the drainage system are built to streamline household sewage.