  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Restoration works completed on war-footing

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy along with senior officials monitoring the relief works in the KK line on Monday
x

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy along with senior officials monitoring the relief works in the KK line on Monday

Highlights

Visakhapatnam: Despite odd weather conditions and heavy rains in the KK line, re-railment of wagons was completed within 10 hours and track was...

Visakhapatnam: Despite odd weather conditions and heavy rains in the KK line, re-railment of wagons was completed within 10 hours and track was restored on Monday.

Six wagons of a goods train derailed near Boddavara in Kothavalasa-Kirandul line on Sunday. Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy along with senior officials rushed to the site and monitored the relief works. The relief and rescue operations started at the site on war footing and train services were restored in the KK line.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X