Visakhapatnam: Restoration works completed on war-footing

Visakhapatnam: Despite odd weather conditions and heavy rains in the KK line, re-railment of wagons was completed within 10 hours and track was restored on Monday.

Six wagons of a goods train derailed near Boddavara in Kothavalasa-Kirandul line on Sunday. Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy along with senior officials rushed to the site and monitored the relief works. The relief and rescue operations started at the site on war footing and train services were restored in the KK line.