Visakhapatnam: RINL bags Greentech award

RINL officials receive Greentech Corporate Governance Award 2022 at Srinagar on Monday
Highlights

Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) wins Greentech Corporate Governance Award 2022.

Visakhapatnam: Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) wins Greentech Corporate Governance Award 2022.

Director (finance) RINL V V Venugopal Rao received the award from the retired IPS officer Farooq Khan at an award function held on Monday at SKICC, Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.

Greentech Corporate Governance Award is presented to companies which demonstrate excellent performance in the areas of corporate governance, promote policy and practices, prove strong link between the corporate reputation and stakeholder trust and enhance brand value, public positioning of companies.

RINL CMD Atul Bhatt lauded the efforts of the team and encouraged them to contribute to the organisation.

