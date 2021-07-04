Visakhapatnam: RINL bags highest taxpayer award

Visakhapatnam: RINL was conferred with an award for being the highest taxpayer under public sector unit category in Andhra Pradesh region.

The award was received by RINL DGM (Finance) R C Mohanty from Principal Chief Commissioner, Visakhapatnam zone, Naresh Penumaka on the occasion of the fourth anniversary of GST Day celebration.

RINL has made a significant contribution to the exchequer by making a GST payment of Rs 1,422 crore during the financial year 2020-2021.