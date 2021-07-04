Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: RINL bags highest taxpayer award

RINL DGM (Finance) RC Mohanty receives the highest taxpayer award
x

RINL DGM (Finance) RC Mohanty receives the highest taxpayer award

Highlights

Makes a GST payment of Rs 1,422 crore during the financial year 2020-2021

Visakhapatnam: RINL was conferred with an award for being the highest taxpayer under public sector unit category in Andhra Pradesh region.

The award was received by RINL DGM (Finance) R C Mohanty from Principal Chief Commissioner, Visakhapatnam zone, Naresh Penumaka on the occasion of the fourth anniversary of GST Day celebration.

RINL has made a significant contribution to the exchequer by making a GST payment of Rs 1,422 crore during the financial year 2020-2021.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X