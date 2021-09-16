Visakhapatnam: RINL bags 'Rajbhasha Keerti Puraskar'

Visakhapatnam: Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) is bestowed with 'Rajbhasha Keerti Puraskar', first prize, for effective implementation of Official Language Hindi for the year 2020-21.

DK Mohanty, additional charge, RINL, received the award from Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in the presence of Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah on the occasion of the National Hindi Day celebrations organised in New Delhi.

TOLIC (Town Official Language Implementation Committee)- Undertaking, Visakhapatnam under the aegis of RINL also bagged 'Rajbhasha Keerthi Puraskar', first prize, for the year 2020-21.

CMD, RINL, Atul Bhatt congratulated RINL collective for their stupendous efforts in bringing laurels to the company.

In 2019-20, RINL received 'Rajbhasha Keerthi Puraskar' for its effective implementation of Hindi.

'Sugandh', an in-house magazine of RINL-VSP, bagged 'Rajbhasha Keerthi Puraskar' for the year 2018-19.

RINL is celebrating 'Hindi month' during September 2021 during which special workshops, webinars, competitions for employees and school children are conducted as a part of the event.