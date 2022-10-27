Visakhapatnam: RINL CMD launches newly-developed park

Visakhapatnam: As part of Swachhta 2.0 initiative, RINL CMD Atul Bhatt inaugurated a newly-developed Kaushal Park at the Learning and Development Centre (L&DC) of the plant here on Wednesday. After planting a sapling at the park, Atul Bhatt distributed cloth bags to contract workers and trainees. The programme aimed at stepping towards banning single use plastic and conserving the environment.

Addressing the employees and trainees, Atul Bhatt lauded the entire L&DC team for their creativity in developing the park using scrap materials and thus saving the environment. He advised the trainees, L&DC staff to get actively involved in propagation of cleanliness and maintenance of the surroundings in an eco-friendly manner.

Later, Atul Bhatt visited the Skill Development Centre (SDC), inspected the establishment and Separated Employees Welfare and Assistance (RINL-SEWA) cell and appreciated the efforts of the L&DC collective for maintaining the premises clean. The park was developed utilising a portion of unused area and scrap materials. Chief general manager (HR)-CS G Gandhi administered swachhta pledge along with N Bhanu, GM (Training) and HoD (head of the department)-L&DC, A Ashok, GM (CSR), employees and trainees of L&DC.