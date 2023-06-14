Live
- Rohit Sharma likely to lead team vs Windies but not certain to remain Test captain after tour
- Amit Shah to meet Rajamouli in his Telangana tour
- Nothing Phone (2) to launch on July 11: Expected price, design and specifications
- Modi's historic visit will solidify India-US ties: Blinken
- TIDCO colonies: Pending housing works will be completed soon says collector S Nagalakshmi
- AP EAPCET results 2023 to be released today, here is the link
- Siddipet: ‘Sale’ of day-old girl infant prevented, rescued
- CM KCR to lay foundation for extension of NIMS Hospital
- Telangana Govt. permits to increase ticket prices of ‘Adipurush;’ tickets will be available from Wednesday
- Lokesh concludes padayatra in YSR district
Visakhapatnam: RINL takes up papaya plantation drive
Visakhapatnam:The agro-forestry section of the town administration department of RINL has taken up a new initiative of revenue generation by planting...
Visakhapatnam:The agro-forestry section of the town administration department of RINL has taken up a new initiative of revenue generation by planting 1,000 papaya saplings in an acre of land. The initiative commenced at Ukkunagaram on Tuesday.
The papaya plantation was launched by CGM (HR), RINL G Gandhi in the presence of HoD, town administration and senior officials from the agro-forestry section of town administration department.
The papaya mainly includes a short rotation (early fruiting) Thai variety which will start giving fruits in four to five months. Lauding the efforts, Gandhi appreciated the agro-forestry section for their contribution towards revenue generation and utilising the vacant land while preserving the greenery
at RINL.