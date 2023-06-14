Visakhapatnam: RINL takes up papaya plantation drive

Visakhapatnam:The agro-forestry section of the town administration department of RINL has taken up a new initiative of revenue generation by planting 1,000 papaya saplings in an acre of land. The initiative commenced at Ukkunagaram on Tuesday.

The papaya plantation was launched by CGM (HR), RINL G Gandhi in the presence of HoD, town administration and senior officials from the agro-forestry section of town administration department.

The papaya mainly includes a short rotation (early fruiting) Thai variety which will start giving fruits in four to five months. Lauding the efforts, Gandhi appreciated the agro-forestry section for their contribution towards revenue generation and utilising the vacant land while preserving the greenery

at RINL.