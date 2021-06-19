Visakhapatnam: RINL to work along with Andhra University in teaching and research sector
Visakhapatnam: Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) is all set to work along with Andhra University (AU) in teaching and research sector, Director (Personnel) and CMD additional charge K C Das said.
Handing over a cheque for Rs 32.5 lakh as the first phase of payment to Vice-Chancellor of AU PVGD Prasad Reddy for setting up a 'RINL Centre for Medical Genetics' here on Saturday, Das said RINL sanctioned a financial support of Rs 65 lakh from the Corporate Environmental Responsibility (CER) funds to AU for establishing Rs 123 lakh 'RINL Centre for Medical Genetics' on the AU campus.
As a partner, AU also funded the construction of the centre, while RINL extended assistance to procure major and minor equipment for the centre.
AU Vice-Chancellor PVGD Prasad Reddy outlined the initiatives being taken by the university in meeting the guidelines laid out in the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020).
Director (Finance) of RINL V V Venugopal Rao and Director (Operations) AK Saxena spoke.
AU Registrar V Krishna Mohan, Rector K Samatha, senior faculty of the university and senior officers from RINL participated in the programme.