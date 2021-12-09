  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: Road accident killed 3 in a family

In a tragic incident, three persons belonging to the same family were killed in a road accident at Madhurawada on Thursday.

In a tragic incident, three persons belonging to the same family were killed in a road accident at Madhurawada on Thursday. The three family members were hit by a speeding lorry while they were travelling in a two-wheeler.

The accident took place near Chandrampalem High School along the NH-16. The deceased were identified as P Ramana, his wife Lakshmi and daughter Santhi Kumari.

They were said to be residents of Relli Veedhi of Visakhapatnam. The three of them died on the spot after falling under the wheels of the lorry.

