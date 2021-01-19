Visakhapatnam: Road safety drive to build awareness among people

Visakhapatnam: As a part of the National Road Safety Month, officials from the Road Transport Authority (RTA) and police department conducted a road safety awareness programme at Maddilapalem junction on Tuesday.

Displaying placards and posters, the cops and the RTA officials created awareness about the traffic rules to the public. They appreciated the vehicle users for adhering to the safety protocols such as fastening seat belts and wearing seatbelts.

As a token of appreciation, the officials distributed chocolates and flowers to the commuters following traffic rules. Deputy Transport Commissioner GC Raja Ratnam, Regional Transport Officer RCH Srinivas, MV inspectors M Murali Krishna, Hari Prasad, Y Srinivasa Rao and others participated in the programme.