Visakhapatnam: Roads, drains take a hit here

Visakhapatnam: Ramalayamveedhi houses over 200 families at Prahaladapuram. Though a major part of the lanes in the colony are in a good condition, some of them dot with potholes.

The presence of 'Sri Kodanda Ramalayam' temple abutting the locality earned the name for the colony.

Established by the locals of Pallinarayanapuram, the temple is common for both Pallinarayanapuram and Ramalayaveedhi colonies.

The neighbourhood is located between Gopalapatnam to Simhchalam main road. During peak hours, the residents here say that accessing the main road from the colony road is a bit risky. They demand that there is a need to streamline the traffic flow at this junction.

Drainage system facilitated years back has now become dilapidated and needs extensive repair work. "Despite sanitiaton staff cleaning the drain at regular intervals, the sewage flow is not proper as parts of the system have been damaged," says Rama, a resident of Ramalayamveedhi.

There are CC roads in the colony. However, they are dotted with potholes. Of all the issues, residents say road and drainage repair works should be considered as a top priority to resolve.

This apart, the colony people ask for better sanitation maintenance as the locality looks untidy with heaps of garbage littered along the roads. "Though sanitation staff keeps frequenting at regular intervals, maintenance of the colony takes a hit. There is a need to improve it further," opines Nageswara Rao, another resident of the neighbourhood.