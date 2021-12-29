Visakhapatnam: Role of engineers highlighted

Visakhapatnam: APEPDCL chairman and managing director K Santosha Rao said the role of engineers was crucial for the progress of the power sector.

Addressing the gathering at the state-level power diploma engineers association's state-level conference and launch of the special diary, Santosha Rao lauded the outstanding services rendered by the employees in times of disaster.

Such services will go down in history and employees would also derive great satisfaction.

Experts called for reducing the increment difference in pay scale for junior engineers to assistant engineers in the new wage revision and doing justice to the junior engineers' cadre.

Cultural programmes marked the event wherein a number of artistes put up impressive performances.

The diary launch event of the association was held in the presence of director (Projects), APEPDCL K Raja Bapaiah, director B Ramesh Prasad, general secretary Subba Rao, among others.