Visakhapatnam: Rs 1.3 crore being transported in a washing machine seized

Visakhapatnam : Visakhapatnam Airport zone police arrested three persons who were shifting unaccounted money hidden in a washing machine. bout Rs 1.3 crore cash was seized by the police when it was being transported at NAD Kotha Road here.

The huge amount was being transported to Vijayawada in a minivan when the police received a tip-off. Based on the information, the police inspected the vehicle and seized the cash.

A case has been registered under various sections as no proper documents were shown regarding the cash being carried. Apart from the vehicle, 30 cellphones were seized by the police on Tuesday night. The police are investigating why the money is being shifted to Vijayawada in a three-wheeler, its origin, among other details.

The police took three persons into custody. They were identified as vehicle driver N Devullu, helper Y Manikyam and supervisor S Sai Kumar. They said that they were working in an electronic showroom based in Visakhapatnam and they were delivering six washing machines.