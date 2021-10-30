Visakhapatnam: RT-DAS control system launched at APEPDCL

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited's (APEPDCL) chairman and managing director K Santhosha Rao inaugurated RT-DAS (Real-Time Data Acquisition system) control system under the IPDS scheme.

The major highlight of the system is that by glancing at the RT-DAS dashboard, the management will be able to know the current situation about the power supply in all the 437 feeders of the DISCOM. It will also enable the DISCOM to understand whether a particular feeder is down due to a fault, thereby leading to an unplanned outage or planned maintenance activity.

Speaking at the event, Rao said the project was sanctioned in December 2018 and completed in September 2021 at a cost of Rs 4.80 crore. RT-DAS has been implemented in 116 sub-stations of 33/11kV capacity and 437 feeders of 11KV capacity that will cater to 36 IPDS town areas.

The required hardware/ equipment feeder permitted Terminal Unit (FRTU Panels), multifunction transducers (MFTs), etc were installed for all the 11KV feeders. By implementing the RT-DAS project in APEPDCL, the real-time data, i.e. voltage, current, power, planned and unplanned interruptions from 11KV Town feeders will be available for measurement of SAIDI/SAIFI in all 33/11KV Sub-Stations of 36 RAPDRP and IPDS Non-SCADA towns (i.e. excluding Visakhapatnam). This will also enable an energy audit.

The CMD of APEPDCL observed that with the launch of the RT-DAS control system, uninterrupted power supply to the consumers will be a possibility. APEPDCL Directors K Raja Bapaiah, B Ramesh Prasad, D Chandram, among others, were present at the launch held here on Friday organised as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.