Visakhapatnam: RTO launches special drive
Visakhapatnam: Keeping the demand for Sankranti festival in view, Regional Transport Office (RTO) officials launched a special drive in Visakhapatnam to place a check on violations of private bus operators. As part of the drive, they inspected contract carriage (private) buses at various places, including NAD Kotha road, Aganampudi toll plaza. So far, the RTO officials registered 122 cases against the private bus operators as they hiked the ticket price. During Sankranti season, the bus operators violate norms, fleecing passengers by charging exorbitant fares.
The RTO launched the drive from January 10 to prevent charging exorbitant bus fares. The cases filed included charging excess fare, overloading of passengers, not maintaining the list of passengers. Deputy Transport Commissioner G Adinarayana warned the private operators that the buses will be seized if they collect extra ticket fares. He said the special drive would be continued till January 20 as many travellers will be returning after Sankranti celebrations.
Even as the Sankranti celebrations are over, a majority of travellers are returning on Sunday night. Keeping the extended weekend in view, the RTO officials continue their drive till then.
Motor Vehicle Inspectors, AMVIs participated in the drive. Cashing in on the desperation of the travellers heading to their hometown, many private bus operators charge exorbitant fares during festival time.