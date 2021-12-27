Visakhapatnam: Ruling party urged to fight with dedication to prevent VSP privatisation

Visakhapatnam: Telugu Nadu Trade Union Council (TNTUC) State president G Raghurama Raju demanded that the ruling party should fight with dedication against the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, he said VSP was a symbol of self-respect and pride of the Telugu people.

He recalled that the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee wanted to privatise the VSP, but TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu worked hard to make sure the decision was withdrawn.

Raghurama Raju wondered why YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy was not taking the lead on the Ukku stir. He alleged that the YSRCP leaders were at the forefront to loot Visakhapatnam.

YSRCP MPs who went on a special flight to New Delhi to lodge a complaint against MP Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, failed to show the same interest to exert pressure on the Central government and stop the privatisation of VSP, he said.

The TNTUC leader said the construction sector was impacted due to shortage of sand and other sectors were also affected in the State.

Speaking on the occasion, TDP Visakhapatnam Parliamentary committee president Palla Srinivasa Rao said the YSRCP MPs failed to fight against privatisation of VSP in the Parliament.

Questioning the YSRCP's commitment to support the Ukku stir, Srinivasa Rao flayed the State government for selling 10.24% State's share tat Gangavaram port to Adani.

He clarified that the TDP would continue to fight against the 100 per cent disinvestment of VSP.

TDP general secretaries Pasarla Prasad and Mohammad Nazir, TNTUC vice-president Bandaru Apparao and district president Villa Ram Mohan Kumar were present.