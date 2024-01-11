Visakhapatnam: Sankranti special trains to clear extra rush

Visakhapatnam : In order to clear the extra rush of passengers during the Sankranti festival season, Railways will be operating special trains between Hyderabad - Brahmapur–Hyderabad and Secunderabad-Brahmapur- Secunderabad.

Hyderabad - Brahmapur express (07027) will leave Hyderabad at 10.40 pm on January 13th. It will reach Duvvada the next day at 10.25 am. It departs at 10.27 am and reaches Brahmapur at 3.15 pm (one trip).

In return, Brahmapur – Hyderabad special express (07028) will leave Brahmapur at 6 pm on January 14th. It reaches Duvvada at 11.23 pm and departs at 11.25 pm which will reach Hyderabad the next day at 11.30 am (one trip).

The train will stop at Secunderabad, Jangon ,Kazipet, Warangal, Mahbubabad, Dornakal, Khammam, Rayanapadu, Eluru, Nidadavole , Rajamahendravaram, Samalkot, Annavaram, Anakapalli, Duvvada, Pendurthi, Kothavalasa, Vizianagaram, Chipurupalli, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Sompeta, Ichapuram between Hyderabad- Brahmapur-Hyderabad .

Secunderabad-Brahmapur special express (07025) will leave Secunderabad at 7.45 pm on January 12th and 19th. It reaches Duvvada the next day at 5.45 am and departs at 5.47 am before reaching Brahmapur at 11.15 am (two trips).

In return, Brahmapur – Secunderabad special express (07026) will leave Brahmapur at 12.30 noon on January 13th and 20th. It will reach Duvvada at 5.10 pm and depart at 5.12 pm to reach Secunderabad the next day at 6.30 am (two trips).

The train will stop at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Sattenapalle, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajamahendravaram , Samalkot, Annavaram, Anakapalli, Duvvada, Pendurthi, Kothavalasa, Vizianagaram, Chipurupalli, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Sompeta, Ichapuram between Secunderabad – Brahmapur - Secunderabad.