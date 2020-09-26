Visakhapatnam: SEB conducts 2-day special drive

Visakhapatnam: The Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) conducted a two-day special drive that concluded on Friday.

The special drive was conducted at various places in Visakhapatnam to check illegal transportation of sand and liquor. During the drive, police seized 244 tonnes of sand and nine lorries. Cases were registered in MVP Colony, Malkapuram, Kancharapalem, Duvvada and Pendurthi police stations.

The police also seized liquor which was being illegally transported from Odisha, said Ajitha Vejendla, ADCP SEB. Assistant Commissioner, SEB M Bhaskara Rao warned that severe action would be taken against offenders who were involved in such illegal activities.