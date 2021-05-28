Visakhapatnam: Seven held for stealing HPCL property

Visakhapatnam: Seven suspects in a theft case were arrested by the Malkapuram police. According to the police, S Navin Madhav, who runs a private company, lodged a complaint with the Malkapuram police stating that they got a contract from Engineering India Limited to construct refinery tankers at HPCL and tanks at Additional Tankers Project (ATP) area in HPCL.

They purchased the mechanical seal, engineering items from a Maharashtra-based company and dumped them at HPCL ATP Tank Farm on March 26 after verification of the Central Industrial Security Force authorities.

On May 6, the ATP site in-charge noticed that 2.5 tonnes of refinery material worth Rs 16 lakh was stolen by miscreants.

Based on his complaint, special teams were formed to trace the offenders.

Inspector (Crimes) of Harbour sub-division M Avatharam, sub-inspectors of Malkapuram D Suri Babu and Ch Chiranjeeva Rao, among others investigated the case and arrested the seven persons involved in the case.

The accused were identified as V Ramu, A Hema Kumar, P Satti Babu, P Ravi, V Praveen, K Arjun Rao and K Rambabu.

The lost property was recovered from the offenders.